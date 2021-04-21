 Skip to main content
Corn and soybeans reach new highs on weather

Global commodity prices are expected to stay firm around current levels in 2021 after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth according to the World Bank, ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Strong global prices and dryness in the Northern and Western Corn belt is providing weather premium early in this growing season. Further, Brazil’s second corn crop was planted at the slowest pace in at least a decade and now weather is threatening to reduce the crop’s potential, especially in the south, Total Farm Marketing aid this morning.

Frosts and freezes in the mornings Wednesday and Thursday are still expected to cause U.S. crops to get burned back from the Hard Red Winter Wheat Region and West Texas through the Corn Belt, Virginia, northern North Carolina, and far northern part of the Delta, ADM Investor Services said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

