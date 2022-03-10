 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn and soybeans surge, wheat continues plummet

It was another “wild day” in the markets as row crops are seeing strong demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Wheat, however, “is thought to be too high for the end user,” leading to sharp declines.

CropWatch Weekly Update

