Corn, beans stay positive despite swings

People are also reading…
“Pretty whippy day in the Ag markets, with early technical rebounds being overturned,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Row crop prices remained in positive territory through the close. Spring wheat harvest is picking up. Moisture for the Delta and far Southern Plains area could raise concerns for the corn and bean crops there.”
“The chance for more rains over the next seven days in the U.S. is a bearish item of note, as are the scattered showers across parts of Europe,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains may help to stabilize the crop there but are unlikely to replenish river or water levels. The Rhine River in Germany is critically low and is causing logistic issues.”