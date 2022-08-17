 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn, beans stay positive despite swings

People are also reading…

“Pretty whippy day in the Ag markets, with early technical rebounds being overturned,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Row crop prices remained in positive territory through the close. Spring wheat harvest is picking up. Moisture for the Delta and far Southern Plains area could raise concerns for the corn and bean crops there.”

“The chance for more rains over the next seven days in the U.S. is a bearish item of note, as are the scattered showers across parts of Europe,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains may help to stabilize the crop there but are unlikely to replenish river or water levels. The Rhine River in Germany is critically low and is causing logistic issues.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 bil…

Soybeans

Concern over China demand has weighs on soybean and soymeal futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Meanwhile, hog margins are impro…

Wheat

There is a firmer tone on weather outlooks “with gains limited from the start of Ukraine wheat shipments.”

Corn

Corn markets were up overnight as weather concerns persist, in addition to ideas that the USDA is going to lower corn yield in tomorrow’s repo…

Wheat

Wheat values opened lower as investors jockeyed their positions ahead of the USDA report scheduled for later this morning. Prices drew additio…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News