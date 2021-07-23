Corn Belt faces dry forecast

Weather remains a hot topic and it will be for a while, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Corn Belt is going to be mostly hot and dry over the next seven days. The eastern end of Iowa may do fairly well over the extended period, but it should still be drier than normal to some extent for the Western Corn Belt.
Brazil imported a record 14.1 million metric tons of fertilizer in the first half of this year, up 14% year-to-year, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. The majority of the fertilizer was potassium chloride, and Russia was the largest fertilizer source.