Corn Belt heading for hot, dry period

Great Corn Belt weather will hang on through the weekend and then the cool/wet pattern will quickly give way to a much drier and hotter outlook into late June for most of the southern Plains and western Corn Belt, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Concern is growing that this ridge will make its way farther east, which must be closely watched. World weather remains concerning for Europe, India and South America while great for the Aussie wheat crop.
Ukraine’s grain exports increased in May. Still, total exports are down sharply from a year ago, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Compared to May last year, corn exports were down 58%. Ukraine exported up to 6 million metric tons of a grain a month prior to the invasion and exports have fallen to about 1 million tons monthly. The exports were accomplished almost exclusively by rail, as the Black Sea ports remains shuttered.
The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dropped to its lowest level since April 2020, down 22 points in May to a reading of 99. Agricultural producers’ perceptions regarding current conditions on their farms, as well as their future expectations, both weakened this month. “Despite strong commodity prices, this month’s weakness in producers’ sentiment appears to be driven by the rapid rise in production costs and uncertainty about where input prices are headed,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. “That combination is leaving producers very concerned about their farms’ financial performance.”