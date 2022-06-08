 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn Belt heading for hot, dry period

Great Corn Belt weather will hang on through the weekend and then the cool/wet pattern will quickly give way to a much drier and hotter outlook into late June for most of the southern Plains and western Corn Belt, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Concern is growing that this ridge will make its way farther east, which must be closely watched. World weather remains concerning for Europe, India and South America while great for the Aussie wheat crop.

Ukraine’s grain exports increased in May. Still, total exports are down sharply from a year ago, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Compared to May last year, corn exports were down 58%. Ukraine exported up to 6 million metric tons of a grain a month prior to the invasion and exports have fallen to about 1 million tons monthly. The exports were accomplished almost exclusively by rail, as the Black Sea ports remains shuttered.

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dropped to its lowest level since April 2020, down 22 points in May to a reading of 99. Agricultural producers’ perceptions regarding current conditions on their farms, as well as their future expectations, both weakened this month. “Despite strong commodity prices, this month’s weakness in producers’ sentiment appears to be driven by the rapid rise in production costs and uncertainty about where input prices are headed,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. “That combination is leaving producers very concerned about their farms’ financial performance.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

Soybeans

Some feel Managed funds may be done for now liquidating a long corn and short soybean spread which may have weighed on soybean futures today, …

Corn

July corn struggled throughout the day and ended a penny lower, though new crop December corn was higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybeans recovered almost all of Tuesday’s losses today, aided by a sharp rally in soybean oil prices, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher and current world wheat prices are near a record high, according to ADM Investor Services.

Soybeans

Soybeans jumped back over $17 on talk of China relaxing some COVID restrictions. Dalian soybean futures are lower while soymeal and soy oil ar…

Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher this morning, as meal and oil markets led the charge, CHS Hedging said. “Last week's trend was stronger bids as ol…

Wheat

Australia is forecast to produce its fourth largest wheat crop on record at an estimated 30.3 million tons, as favorable conditions encourage …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News