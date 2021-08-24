Corn Belt rains may not affect prices

Rains are moving over Minnesota this morning moving into Wisconsin and northern Iowa.
“This is a pretty decent-looking system with good coverage and there is more on the radar,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I would have to imagine that these rains are helpful for the soybean crop in those areas. Weather and the markets separate themselves in the month of August. In August that relationship dissipates, so you can have a lot of rain and still have the market higher.”
Fears of new lockdowns could affect world economies and demand potential, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
There are concerns that dryness could extend throughout Argentina over the next six months and possibly reduce the size of their corn and soybean crops for 2021-22, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.