The six- to 10-day weather models are not in agreement. Generally, the European model is indicating a mostly dry pattern for the entire Corn Belt. However, the GFS model has a broad chance of rain across most of the corn belt, with the best potential for significant rain in the eastern states of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, according to Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
Monday night around 7:30 p.m. central, U.S. Trade Rep, Peter Narvarro, said on Fox News that the trade deal with China was over. The stock market “fell apart” and grain markets dropped, said John Payne, Daniels Trading. After a positive tweet from President Trump, most prices returned about to where they were before, except corn stayed a little lower, Payne said.
With no major reports until next Tuesday’s USDA stocks and acreage report, this week’s trade will be driven by weather forecasts and Chinese news as little else matters in late June, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.