“Over this past week I think there’s been a lot of damage to both corn and beans in dry areas,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “We currently have areas that have not received much rain for a long time. The poor areas are showing up more each day. I think the grain market may have put in a bottom. Now we are going to assess the damage.”
“Grain markets were missed in mostly quiet trade,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn and Beans drew strength form lower crop production ideas in the US. Gains were limited from a bit of disappointment that there were no sales announcements this morning… Market awaits track of Marco and Laura, tropical storms looking to raise a ruckus in and around New Orleans.”