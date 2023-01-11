Corn continues to move sideways

People are also reading…
“Grain markets some positive trade across quite a few months in but overall news was quiet ahead of the data release by the USDA tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Macro markets also lean to the quiet side, other than crude which is over $2 higher this afternoon.”
“Corn is trading relatively unchanged ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report and demand concerns that have been putting pressure on prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. "The USDA is expected to reduce their estimate of corn exports tomorrow, but some analysts are expecting the USDA to find 11.19 bb of corn on hand which would be the lowest in 9 years."