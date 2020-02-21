Demand from the livestock sector for corn, and traders “are hopeful that the large ethanol stocks could be in anticipation of demand from China,” Hightower says. Cash basis levels and spread activity “suggest tightness in the cash market,” they said. These factors are providing some underlined support.
Without weather issues in South America, and with lackluster Chinese demand, soybean prices may be choppy over the short-term, says Hightower. However, USDA’s forecast for yields of 49.8 bushels per acre opens the door for short-term buying.