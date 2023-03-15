The news about a Russian jet taking out U.S. military equipment likely will provide some fresh volatility to a market that is in need of recovery, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said about the wheat market this morning.
U.S banking concerns are filtering over to Europe as their banking stocks are down hard this morning, led by Credit Sussie whose shares dropped by as much as 10.5%, CHS Hedging said today.
Outside market forces and technical action are still negative for soybeans. However, with the current stocks-to-use ratio, years that were historically similar show current spreads have room to trade higher, The Hightower Report said today.