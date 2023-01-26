Corn exports dip but stay strong

People are also reading…
Export news was top of mind Thursday. “US corn export sales were 35.8 mb for 22/23 and were down 20% from last week’s large number, but up 46% from the prior 4-week average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…In bearish news, Mexico said that it would look to reduce its corn imports by 30-40% and look to substitute corn use with other non-GMO grains.”
“Higher day in the Ag markets led by the soybean and winter wheat markets,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn was higher as well while the cattle markets were lower. Hogs turned around from early weakness to finish strongly higher. Crude oil is higher, and the equity markets were higher.”