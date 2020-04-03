Corn had some sources of support, but ethanol demand concerns remain. “(Corn) Prices benefited from some early optimism that next week’s emergency OPEC meeting may give oil prices some support,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This should be friendly for ethanol demand, but oil demand does not seem likely to rebound much anytime soon.”
“Soybean prices found early strength, and then turned to the downside and reached a new 2-week low before finishing Friday's trading session with a moderate loss,” the Hightower Report said. “For the week, May soybean finished up with a sizable loss of 27 1/4 cents. Reports that analysts were downwardly adjusting their 2019 Brazilian production forecasts provided early support.”