“The corn market found some legs as bargain hunters emerged along with ideas of improving demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The beans and wheat markets were lower but did bounce off their daily lows. The bugger for the beans and wheat is that there has been no Chinese buying since the signing of the Phase One Trade Agreement.”
The U.S. dollar and the coronavirus continued to have an impact. “The U.S. dollar is trading at its highest levels today since December 2, keeping the earlier recovery bounce in check,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Markets are still a bit shaken by the coronavirus outbreak in China as many believe this could lead to an economic slow down in China.”