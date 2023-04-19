People are also reading…
“Double digit losses in wheat and soybeans likely spilled over into the corn market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Concern that the dollar could rise after inflation numbers indicated Europe’s inflation was stronger than expected suggesting the Federal reserve may have to raise rates here in the U.S.”
“Soybean meal was pressured by news that China has put a plan in place to reduce the amount of meal in feed rations from over 15% in 2021 to just 13.5% by 2025, limiting their import needs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With Brazil harvesting their record crop and nearly complete, US exports have been spare, but basis remains strong nationally thanks to good domestic demand.”