Blue Line Futures’ Oliver Sloup said he hopes grains can find better footing this week as the markets deal with a “lack of bullish news.”
This week’s Crop Progress report from the USDA showed corn harvest is sitting at 76% completed nationals, increasing from 66% last week. That puts farmers about 13 percentage points behind last year’s mark, and well behind the 5-year average of 92%.
Soybeans are at 91% complete after gaining six percentage points this past week. That is on pace with last year’s mark, but four percentage points behind the five-year average.