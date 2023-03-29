People are also reading…
Traders may start paying more attention to cold, wet forecasts as we wait for planting intentions data as traders wait for the USDA Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports to be released on Friday at 11 a.m., Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The corn market remains in a short-term uptrend as strong demand from China and expectations for tightening supply from Argentina and Ukraine for the coming year has helped to support. The Hightower Report calls it an “impressive run higher for new crop” with better export demand.