Corn increases outpacing soybean increases

Notably, the dollar has turned lower and is down for the week while new money continues to pour into grain the market on concern about U.S. summer weather, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.
The new crop contract for soybeans on Thursday topped $14/bu. for the first time in eight years, having surged 27% since the start of 2021.”That is the best performance for the contract during that period in nearly 50 years,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update this morning.
Overnight trade for all grains moved up again with soybeans leading the way up 16 cents, said ADM Investors.