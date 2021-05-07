 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn increases outpacing soybean increases

Corn increases outpacing soybean increases

Notably, the dollar has turned lower and is down for the week while new money continues to pour into grain the market on concern about U.S. summer weather, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.

The new crop contract for soybeans on Thursday topped $14/bu. for the first time in eight years, having surged 27% since the start of 2021.”That is the best performance for the contract during that period in nearly 50 years,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update this morning.

Overnight trade for all grains moved up again with soybeans leading the way up 16 cents, said ADM Investors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Decemb…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Wednesday was a fairly quiet day in terms of new information for soybean markets, although they still continued their overall trend of moving higher.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of higher demand for US soybean crush and higher World vegoil …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded higher throughout the course of Thursdays session, with new contract highs set in both the old a new crop months,” John Wesley Wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn prices tickle new contract highs July forward,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Contract highs remain bullish targets for the market as traders adjust to expanded limits enacted on Monday moving forward in the grain and o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News