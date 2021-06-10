 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn jumps, beans drop after WASDE

Corn jumps, beans drop after WASDE

  • Updated

Analysts were processing the information from the latest WASDE report on Thursday. “Today’s WASDE report was unfriendly for the soybean market, with the USDA lowering crush by 15 mln bushels, leading to a 15-mln-bushel increase in both old crop and new crop ending stocks,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Managed funds were net buyers after USDA lowered US 2020/21 corn carryout,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated US 2020/21 corn carryout at 1,107 vs 1,257 in May. 21/22 1,357 vs 1,507. USDA estimated US 2021/22 corn exports at 2,450 vs 20/21 2,850.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean planting was moving closer to being complete, despite weather delays in some parts of the country. “Soybean plantings were reported at…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Traders continue to watch the weather outlook. “After a strong overnight session, corn prices drifted lower through the day session,” Michaela…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn futures managed to ended higher led by the CN,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher US 2020/21 corn demand of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean ended lower after USDA unexpectedly lowered US soybean crush and failed to increase export,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

"What started out to be a great start to the crop year has definitely turned out to be something much less," Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News