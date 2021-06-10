Corn jumps, beans drop after WASDE

Analysts were processing the information from the latest WASDE report on Thursday. “Today’s WASDE report was unfriendly for the soybean market, with the USDA lowering crush by 15 mln bushels, leading to a 15-mln-bushel increase in both old crop and new crop ending stocks,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Managed funds were net buyers after USDA lowered US 2020/21 corn carryout,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated US 2020/21 corn carryout at 1,107 vs 1,257 in May. 21/22 1,357 vs 1,507. USDA estimated US 2021/22 corn exports at 2,450 vs 20/21 2,850.”