Corn leads charge lower

The commodity complex “was a sea of red today,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Fund selling and higher inflation ideas pressured the markets overall, but Uhrich said the fundamentals are staying supportive overall.

Grain movement could be limited on waterways in the short term, as barge traffic has been stopped on the Mississippi River. A crack was found on the I-40 bridge over Memphis, Tennessee which “could cause a significant problem for the movement of grains and other goods,” Uhrich said.

