“The corn market is caught between two different forces – weak export market and strong cash markets,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The push and pull between the two has kept the corn market range bound in recent trading sessions. Export demand is poor with current sales running 46% under last year’s totals. The demand concern limits the upside value.”
The dollar continues to show strength. “The Dollar Index saw follow-through strength today from last week’s reversal higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The energy complex started lower but recovered throughout the session, with the March Diesel contract forming a near Doji pattern on its chart, which is often a pre-cursor to a change in trend.”