Corn markets recoup losses by end of day

Traders are watching news from South America. “March soybeans closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 20,” the Hightower Report said. “Uncertainty over just how much rain Argentina may receive next week helped to keep traders in a long liquidation selling mode.”
“Today started off weaker in most markets, but many of them found footing enough for a rally into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude Oil ended with slight gains despite a larger build in inventory than expected. The Dollar Index traded to 4 week highs, building on a double bottom formed on the chart.”