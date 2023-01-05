 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn markets recoup losses by end of day

Traders are watching news from South America. “March soybeans closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 20,” the Hightower Report said. “Uncertainty over just how much rain Argentina may receive next week helped to keep traders in a long liquidation selling mode.”

“Today started off weaker in most markets, but many of them found footing enough for a rally into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude Oil ended with slight gains despite a larger build in inventory than expected. The Dollar Index traded to 4 week highs, building on a double bottom formed on the chart.”

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Soybeans

Brazil’s forecast is mostly wet for the next week. The general consensus among traders is that Brazil is going to going to harvest a record so…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Corn

Corn ended the year just above its 200-day moving average and will look to build on an improving export outlook, said Kevin Stockard of CHS He…

Soybeans

The corn market traded either side of unchanged overnight in thin holiday trade, and like corn, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging expects soybean trad…

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Wheat

“All 3 classes of wheat showed double-digit gains today on light volume, with little in the way of new fundamental inputs,” CHS Hedging said.

