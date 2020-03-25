ADM Ag Market View says corn futures have continued to trend higher after China came in and bought U.S. corn. China has now bought 1.0 mmt of U.S. corn. Some feel they could buy 2.0-2.5 mmt of old crop corn. Weekly U.S. corn export sales are estimated near 900-1,800 mt vs 904 last week.
Barchart.com says Argentina’s soybean producers must file online for special passes permitting them to move product during the coronavirus shutdown there. Some local governments haven’t been on the same page as the national government and have delayed deliveries to the ports or processors.