Corn needs export sales to move prices up

Traders are looking for new corn export sales to help push markets higher.

“Corn futures traded marginally lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of confirmation of new U.S. corn sales to China and approaching U.S. harvest offers resistance. Talk U.S. farmers may be reluctant sellers at current prices and sales to Mexico offered support.”

“Corn futures traded both sides of unchanged, while soybeans and wheat posted modest gains,” Scott Strand, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets were in ‘risk on’ mode, anticipating the Fed meeting at Jackson Hole this week. COVID optimism also helped boost markets, as the Pfizer vaccine became the first to receive full FDA approval.”

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day o…

