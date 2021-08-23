Corn needs export sales to move prices up

Traders are looking for new corn export sales to help push markets higher.
“Corn futures traded marginally lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lack of confirmation of new U.S. corn sales to China and approaching U.S. harvest offers resistance. Talk U.S. farmers may be reluctant sellers at current prices and sales to Mexico offered support.”
“Corn futures traded both sides of unchanged, while soybeans and wheat posted modest gains,” Scott Strand, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets were in ‘risk on’ mode, anticipating the Fed meeting at Jackson Hole this week. COVID optimism also helped boost markets, as the Pfizer vaccine became the first to receive full FDA approval.”