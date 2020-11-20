Traders were watching global corn news. “Some crop watchers lowered their estimates of both Brazil and Argentina crops,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA lowered Ukraine corn crop and exports. Trade is also watching to see if Russia and Ukraine imposes corn export taxes or quotas. US corn export prices are still the lowest to buyers.”
“The stocks to use ration for soybeans is now very small and the situation is tightest projected in years,” Jack Scoville, with The Price Futures Group, said. “Higher Soybeans prices are likely. China has not appeared in the daily sales announcements from USDA in over three weeks except for one time, but the country was a significant buyer in the weekly export sales report.”