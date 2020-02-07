Hightower says the market is “still probing for a short-term low, and prices near $3.75 appear to be attracting buyer interest.” Data suggests fund traders may still be selling weakness. Traders are assuming USDA may increase their export forecast in the supply and demand update.
Soybean futures were steady this morning, with bean oil down and bean meal prices holding firm, says Total Farm Marketing. The markets have had a “tough time breaking through the 10-day moving average resistance level for the past few sessions.”