Corn sees price support Tuesday

Wheat had wild, two-sided trade today, while corn pushed higher and beans were near unchanged, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Brazil truckers are on their second day of a strike due to high fuel costs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
