“Prices were under pressure throughout most of the session as timely rains in parts of the Midwest fell over the last 24 hours and more is forecasted for later in the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Bulls argue the market is doing little more than consolidating as the longer-range forecast in the 6-to-10 day as well as the 8- to-14-day outlook suggest warmer and drier.”
Analysts were looking ahead to Friday’s USDA report, and what it could mean for markets. “USDA should keep the 2020 US soybean crop near 4,125 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This suggest US 2020/21 soybean carryout could remain near USDA 395 mln bu.”