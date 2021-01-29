Corn, soybean acreage increase expected

U.S. farmers are expected to increase acreage of soybeans and corn this year in response to high prices, said Cynthia Nickerson, USDA deputy chief economist. In an initial projection in November, the USDA had forecast an increase in the soybean area and slightly lower corn acreage in 2021.
Weather models for South America remain mixed, Allendale said. Areas of Brazil are getting too much rain, and that could disrupt harvest progress as well as second corn planting. Argentina will be getting rain this week, but extended weather models have a much drier bias.