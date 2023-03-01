Better than expected China PMI data suggested to some the economy is finally showing some post-COVID growth. “This is helping some commodities including soybeans,” says Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
This week’s price slide for soybeans was at least temporarily abated in the overnight session, with small recoveries in the complex, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, the corn market “remains in a steep downtrend with a long liquidation selling trend,” The Hightower Report said today.