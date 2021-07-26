 Skip to main content
Corn, soybeans bounce back after early losses

It was a volatile day for ag markets as traders tried to process varied weather forecasts. “Ag markets traded both sides in what was a very volatile session driven by competing weather forecasts,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Energy markets continue to keep a close eye on the growing concern surrounding a fourth wave of COVID.”

The ongoing state of U.S.-China trade relations continued to rotate between resistance and support for soybeans. “China talking like US relations were at a stalemate offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "A more positive meeting later raised hope China will begin to buy US Ag goods based on the Phase 1 trade deal.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

