Steve Freed of ADM Investment Services says he thinks corn and soybean markets are undervalued.
People are also reading…
“I think eventually they need to rally,” he said this morning after corn and soybean prices were lower following the USDA report yesterday.
The Hightower Report also see some signs for supportive prices.
“The key reversal for May soymeal this week and the reaction after the USDA update are both factors which suggest a top is in place, but the further sharp revision from the Rosario exchange could be enough to support,” The Hightower Report said.