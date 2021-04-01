Corn, soybeans continue gains overnight

Grain markets “didn’t have near the excitement as yesterday,” CHS Hedging said, but still managed to find support in the overnight trade. Much of that excitement came from the USAD acreage report, which estimated total principal acres at 316.2 mln acres, 6.1 mln higher than last year. However that mark was lower than expected, and 3.1 mln acres less than in 2019.
The U.S. dollar continues to be strong, an indicator the U.S. economy is improving, CHS Hedging said.
Today will be a normal trading day, but markets will be closed Friday for the Easter holiday, reopening Sunday night into Monday.