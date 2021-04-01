 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn, soybeans continue gains overnight

Corn, soybeans continue gains overnight

Grain markets “didn’t have near the excitement as yesterday,” CHS Hedging said, but still managed to find support in the overnight trade. Much of that excitement came from the USAD acreage report, which estimated total principal acres at 316.2 mln acres, 6.1 mln higher than last year. However that mark was lower than expected, and 3.1 mln acres less than in 2019.

The U.S. dollar continues to be strong, an indicator the U.S. economy is improving, CHS Hedging said.

Today will be a normal trading day, but markets will be closed Friday for the Easter holiday, reopening Sunday night into Monday.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn rallied with the market trading up the limit for most of the session following the USDA report, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures lost ground, according to Total Farm Marketing. Technical concerns are mounting as harvest continues to march along in Brazil.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures shot higher today after the surprisingly strong USDA report and prices settled at limit up, meaning that tomorrow’s session wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A steep drop in global vegetable oil demand has triggered massive long liquidation in soyoil futures, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn is lower this morning despite a quiet session overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. However, today may see a turnaround despite ano…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Quarter-end and pre-USDA liquidation is offering resistance to soybean prices, Total Farm Marketing said. Much of the upcoming trade will be d…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures traded lower as the market heads towards the Wednesday USDA report, according to ADM Investor Services. Last year USDA estimated …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News