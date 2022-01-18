Soybeans and corn opened the week lower following a three-day weekend as equity indices are lower around the globe, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “Weather in Brazil is showing some signs of improvement in both southern and northern (regions),” she said.
Corn, soybeans drop to start week
