“The grain markets were mostly a sea of red with forecasts for favorable weather conditions and reports that a number of corn and bean fields look the best they have seen in several years,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The one bright spot was Chicago wheat, which was in the green. July options expire tomorrow after the close.”
“An increase in the world grain supply according to the International Grain Council was also viewed as negative (for corn),” Stewart-Peterson said. Improved crop ratings this week and a forecast which looks warm and wet is keeping prices under pressure. The combination of technical selling, a favorable forecast and funds adding to short positions weighed on futures.”