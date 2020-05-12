Today was the release of the WASDE report. John Payne of Daniel’s Trading said markets are trading “pretty steadily” out of the report, but most markets closed down aside from corn. “All in all, it wasn’t bullish,” Payne said of the corn numbers, “but they didn’t hammer the corn markets with a whole lot of old crop adjustments.”
Relations with China, coronavirus and the global economy are creating “uncertainty and volatility,” Brian Eley of The Andersons said. He noted there are rumors of soybeans and corn being bought from China, but the market is waiting for proof.