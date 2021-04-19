 Skip to main content
Corn, soybeans rise on Monday

It was a varied day in the markets, with wheat mixed, and corn and soybeans up. “The grain markets were mixed with the row crops continuing to forge ahead, while the wheat market stepped back on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC did garner a bit of strength from the cooler temps moving through the US Southern Plains.”

“Season to date (soybean) exports are near 2,020 mln bu. vs 1,206 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA goal is 2,280 mln bu. vs 1,682 last year. US exports are running 814 mln bu. ahead of last year. USDA estimates an increase of 548. Some feel final US total soybean demand could be 50-75 mln bu. higher than USDA guess.”

