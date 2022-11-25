Corn, soybeans start higher on shortened trading day

Outside forces are boosting soybeans today. “Until there is better rain in the forecast for Argentina, the market may find some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said today.
Also in South America, Brazilian election protests are blocking road and transport accessibility in some areas of the country. “This could bring added costs for beans and corn to export terminals,” Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said today
However reports suggest Avian flu has dropped U.S. bird flock by record 50.5 million birds, thus reducing demand for corn.
Today is the last trading day for December options and it is a short trading day – 8:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.