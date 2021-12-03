The grain markets were mixed with the row crops stronger and the wheat market taking a step back. Wheat was hit by worries that global demand could be impacted from the detection of the new COVID variant, according to CHS Hedging.
Corn, soybeans surge into weekend
There was higher trade across the grain markets as the focus appeared to be more about demand than about any impact from the COVID variant, ac…
Corn drew additional support from a drier weather outlook for Brazil and Argentina, along with the rally in the soy complete, according to CHS…
Early reports that the new Omicron strain of the Covid virus is having a milder impact on patients is helping settle outside markets and trade…
Despite the mixed and weaker wheat markets, corn futures trade stronger this morning in a relatively quiet night session, said Nick Paumen of …
Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…
The grain markets traded both sides with strength coming from the soy complex and the Minneapolis wheat market, according to CHS Hedging. This…
Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.
The grain markets started the week with elevated volume and volatility, which is not surprising as traders returned from the Thanksgiving brea…
The omicron COVID variant first discovered in South Africa already has resulted in significant travel bans. In regard to the grain markets, th…