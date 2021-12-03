 Skip to main content
Corn, soybeans surge into weekend

The grain markets were mixed with the row crops stronger and the wheat market taking a step back. Wheat was hit by worries that global demand could be impacted from the detection of the new COVID variant, according to CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn drew additional support from a drier weather outlook for Brazil and Argentina, along with the rally in the soy complete, according to CHS…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite the mixed and weaker wheat markets, corn futures trade stronger this morning in a relatively quiet night session, said Nick Paumen of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.

