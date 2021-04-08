 Skip to main content
Corn strength continues ahead of report

Corn strength continues ahead of report

Corn futures finished sharply higher with May leading the charge, closing 19 1/4 cents firmer at $5.79 3/4, a new contract high close, Stewart-Peterson said.

“Today’s strength was impressive and was said to be mainly positioning before tomorrow’s USDA Supply and Demand report, which is expected to show a decline in carryout,” Stewart-Peterson said.

Analysts are also watching news from South America, where drought continues to impact the soybean crop. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reduced their 2020/2021 estimate for Argentina’s soy crop to 43 mln tonnes, down from 44 mln in their prior estimate on lower yields due to drought, Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.

Breaking News