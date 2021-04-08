Corn strength continues ahead of report

Corn futures finished sharply higher with May leading the charge, closing 19 1/4 cents firmer at $5.79 3/4, a new contract high close, Stewart-Peterson said.
“Today’s strength was impressive and was said to be mainly positioning before tomorrow’s USDA Supply and Demand report, which is expected to show a decline in carryout,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Analysts are also watching news from South America, where drought continues to impact the soybean crop. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reduced their 2020/2021 estimate for Argentina’s soy crop to 43 mln tonnes, down from 44 mln in their prior estimate on lower yields due to drought, Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.