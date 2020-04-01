The USDA gave a “higher-than-expected” production forecast, Allendale said. That hurt corn futures as grain markets started “sliding,” they said. “Increased export demand limited losses in all three markets as traders hope for more sales to happen in the following weeks.”
Coronavirus continues to threaten the country as well, as President Trump warned of a “painful” couple of weeks ahead, Allendale said. “The U.S. death toll could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.”