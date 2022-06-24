 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn, wheat return to pre-war prices

Grain bulls have been hit hard on concern about recession, inflation and benign U.S. Midwest weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Corn and wheat are back to pre-Ukraine war invasion prices.

People are also reading…

The three-day fund selling avalanche gained momentum Thursday on wetter forecasts for mid-July in several recent forecast runs and developing trade tensions with China, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Corn and beans suffered the most damage as prices fell under former technical support to levels not seen since the March 31 prospective acreage report.

Officials from G7 countries will push a potentially temporary waivers on biofuels mandates, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Great Britain and Germany, in particular, are considering such measures amid soaring food prices.

“At this point it’s not clear if any such measure has broad-based support,” he said. “It would be a really bad headline if we saw it. I don’t think we will.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drought expected to develop

The Seasonal Drought Outlook map shows the Mississippi Valley and Delta with drought to develop this summer with Illinois, most of Iowa, and E…

Weather shift dampens grain markets

There has been a big shift in weather forecasts, which is largely responsible for the weakness we’re seeing in the markets today, said Joe Vac…

Soybeans

The South Delta is going to be hot and dry. That could stress the soybean crop there, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It’s the crop…

Drier, warmer conditions boost crop

With wheat prices challenging support and palm oil dropping 21% the last two weeks, the grain sector is starting to show some technical vulner…

Soybeans

Crude oil has dropped sharply lower and taken soybean oil along with it, while meal is higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Beans closed down 22 cents, but look for support to develop for November soybeans around $14.94 1/4, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

In Tuesday’s report, the USDA estimated the U.S. corn crop at 70% good-to-excellent versus 72% last week. Iowa and South Dakota are the highes…

Soybeans

Argentina’s chamber of grain processors and exports CIARA-CEC is wanting the government to permanently increase the biodiesel blend in fuel in…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News