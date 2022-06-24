Corn, wheat return to pre-war prices

Grain bulls have been hit hard on concern about recession, inflation and benign U.S. Midwest weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Corn and wheat are back to pre-Ukraine war invasion prices.
The three-day fund selling avalanche gained momentum Thursday on wetter forecasts for mid-July in several recent forecast runs and developing trade tensions with China, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Corn and beans suffered the most damage as prices fell under former technical support to levels not seen since the March 31 prospective acreage report.
Officials from G7 countries will push a potentially temporary waivers on biofuels mandates, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Great Britain and Germany, in particular, are considering such measures amid soaring food prices.
“At this point it’s not clear if any such measure has broad-based support,” he said. “It would be a really bad headline if we saw it. I don’t think we will.”