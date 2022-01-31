 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn, wheat reverse course from morning gains

Corn, wheat reverse course from morning gains

  • Updated

Traders took advantage of a higher overnight session to grab profits in Monday’s session creating big ranges in corn and soybeans, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “You always have to take overnight sessions with a grain of salt,” he said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot to move the market (overnight).”

"The news weighing on the markets today included the Russia/Ukraine conflict, fund activity, lower production estimates in South America, weekly export inspections, weather, and it is the end of the month," Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Cattle producers in Alberta, Canada are facing feed shortages after last summer’s drought and the Canadian Pacific Railway is struggling to me…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures overnight made new highs to start the week as South American corn crop losses could reach 20 mmt, and U.S. 2021/22 carryout could…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are trading stronger as wheat continues to trade well, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. “Strong wheat trade and concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are continued concerns about Ukraine exports if Russia invades, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, corn prices are overbought whic…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News