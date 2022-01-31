Corn, wheat reverse course from morning gains

Traders took advantage of a higher overnight session to grab profits in Monday’s session creating big ranges in corn and soybeans, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “You always have to take overnight sessions with a grain of salt,” he said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot to move the market (overnight).”
"The news weighing on the markets today included the Russia/Ukraine conflict, fund activity, lower production estimates in South America, weekly export inspections, weather, and it is the end of the month," Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.