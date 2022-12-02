Corn, wheat slide to close out week

People are also reading…
The corn market traded lower in sympathy with the wheat market. Prices drew additional pressure from lack of demand and continuation of Ukraine shipments via the Black Sea southern ports, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
The EPA put out some mandates for the next several years and some traders believe they are somewhat disappointing. The administration is setting up the EP A for a rewriote of the 17-year-old U.S. biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, according to The Hightower Report.