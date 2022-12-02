 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn, wheat slide to close out week

People are also reading…

The corn market traded lower in sympathy with the wheat market. Prices drew additional pressure from lack of demand and continuation of Ukraine shipments via the Black Sea southern ports, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

The EPA put out some mandates for the next several years and some traders believe they are somewhat disappointing. The administration is setting up the EP A for a rewriote of the 17-year-old U.S. biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, according to The Hightower Report.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Grain markets start week quietly

"As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector …

Rail strike may be avoided

It appears that congressional action will remove the risk of a strike of which the deadline is December 9, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th…

Mixed crop markets led by soy, wheat

“Grain futures closed the day out mixed with corn lower, but higher soybean and wheat futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The big…

Corn

“Futures failed to close higher with a stronger wheat and soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production for the w…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower “in sympathy with the wheat market.” Prices are drawing additional pressure from lack of demand and continuat…

Corn

“Futures fell in sympathy with soybeans and wheat as news to encourage the upside is limited right now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News