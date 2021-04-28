Corn, wheat soybeans all down in “correction”

Corn, wheat and soybeans moved downwards overnight with soybeans taking the biggest fall at about 25 cents down, ADM Investor Services said this morning.
With the hyper bullish trade that has been going on, grain prices may have been to the top or this just an early warning. “There is potential for a larger scale correction coming for us,” Mike Lung of Allendale said this morning.
Meanwhile, U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping one cargo of 31,450 tons of Brazilian soybeans into the United States, according to line-up data from shipping agency Cargonave, “as stocks dwindle in the destination market,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise report today.