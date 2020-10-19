Markets were reacting to varying corn yield data. “Yield results are mixed but mostly impressive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Dry weather in August did have impact for many with yield down anywhere from a few percentage points to up to 10% less than expected prior to harvest. Yet, others are experiencing their best yield ever.”
“The US presidential election gets closer…,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets on the defensive with no stimulus deal to be announced ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Research companies continue the battle of coming up with an effective vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year.”