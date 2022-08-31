“Corn futures ended lower on some long liquidation at month end and talk futures, spreads and cash basis could drop when harvest starts,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Corn is trying to deal with uncertain Ukraine corn exports, actual U.S. 2022 final corn crop, South American 2023 crops and weather, strong cash basis and lower EU corn supply.”
Unlike wheat, corn was not able to recover from early losses.
“Corn traded lower most of the day and closed mostly 6 cents lower,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Dec. 23 futures found support at its 100-day moving average. … Ethanol production for last week was 95.4 mln bu., down from 97.1 mln the previous week, with stocks down to 23.8 million barrels.”