There is simply no fresh news for the corn market, which is causing prices to soften, CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production showed an increase today, but we’re still slightly behind the pace needed to keep up with the current USDA estimates,” CHS Hedging’s Michaela White said.
With less demand, there “isn’t any good news” in the corn market at the moment, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The fields are soft but supplies are plentiful,” she said, as demand remains a key missing component.