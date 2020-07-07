“Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel that bullish response to USDA surprising June corn acres number had run its course and Managed funds had covered enough shorts for now. During the rally open interest has been declining suggest short covering versus new longs.”
The U.S. corn crop was developing a little more slowly than the normal pace, particularly in Missouri. “The 2020/21 corn crop was 10% silking as of July 6, vs. the 16% average,” Brugler Marketing said. “Missouri specifically was just half of their average with just 21% of their corn crop silking.”