Corn prices sag on mostly favorable harvest weather across much of the Midwest for this and next week, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging reported. Moisture is still an issue, with corn dryers humming away at their max. Market awaits fresh supportive news on the US-Chinese situation.
There is much debate as to whether Friday’s Supply and Demand report will show higher corn production or lower corn production, according to Stewart-Peterson. The average market estimate is indicating that the USDA will drop in national corn yield, but history suggests corn yield generally increases on the November report during late-harvest years.